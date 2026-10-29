Ngumoha sends key message before Arsenal clash, says "sky is the limit" for Nyoni

Rio Ngumoha is preparing to take on Arsenal this weekend as he heaps praise on to Trey Nyoni.

The Reds knocked out Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night as they progress to the Quarter Final to face Bournemouth.

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Manchester United as well as Arsenal weren't so lucky as they collapsed against Fleetwood Town and Brighton respectively, with the Gunners being Liverpool's next opponent this Sunday.

This is the standout Premier League fixture of the weekend as a win for Liverpool could seriously launch the club into the title race with both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal's last league victory at Anfield came in September 2012, and they have not won a league match there in the 13 visits since.

Ngumoha revealed ahead of the game that Liverpool are in top form after a strong run of four wins and one draw in their last five matches across all competitions.

"The boys were buzzing. I think it was a good game. We played well, we dug deep and it was a great result. We're happy to get through to the quarter-finals.

"It's top. We go into every game knowing that we can put on a show for the fans but also come home with the three points. Now the focus is the big game on Sunday against Arsenal."

He also praised teammate Nyoni who could start once more against the North London side after an excellent run under Andoni Iraola.

“Trey is top. You guys haven’t even seen him at his top, top level. He definitely still has another level to go. He’s only 19. The sky is the limit for Trey.

“I’m really happy that he’s getting the minutes that he can and then to show himself but also everyone else how good he is.”

Liverpool face Arsenal this Sunday, with a 16:30 kick off at Anfield.