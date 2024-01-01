Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
AWESOME! Lukaku scores on Napoli debut - then trains to midnight
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool
Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony

Ngumoha cleared to leave Chelsea for Liverpool

Ngumoha cleared to leave Chelsea for Liverpool
Ngumoha cleared to leave Chelsea for Liverpool
Ngumoha cleared to leave Chelsea for LiverpoolAction Plus
The Premier League has officially approved Liverpool's signing of Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.

The youngster, who is only 16, is now joining the Anfield club’s academy as a free agent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Reds had been tracking the England youth international for some time and made their move in the summer.

"Thank you for everything Chelsea Academy," wrote Ngumoha before uploading photos of his scholarship signing at Anfield.

Given Ngumoha rejected Chelsea's scholarship offer, he may be convinced about his first team pathway at Liverpool.

The Reds have been giving chances to their youth team stars over the past few years.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNgumoha RioLiverpoolChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brambati: Lukaku good for Napoli; Juventus chose Vlahovic over Chiesa
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: The scoop on Dybala & Roma; Osimhen-Galatasary 'secret' details; Saudi to lock in Salah
Liverpool to break wage ceiling for Chelsea youngster Ngumoha