Ngumoha cleared to leave Chelsea for Liverpool

The Premier League has officially approved Liverpool's signing of Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.

The youngster, who is only 16, is now joining the Anfield club’s academy as a free agent.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Reds had been tracking the England youth international for some time and made their move in the summer.

"Thank you for everything Chelsea Academy," wrote Ngumoha before uploading photos of his scholarship signing at Anfield.

Given Ngumoha rejected Chelsea's scholarship offer, he may be convinced about his first team pathway at Liverpool.

The Reds have been giving chances to their youth team stars over the past few years.