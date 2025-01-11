Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Liverpool striker Danns happy scoring in FA Cup win against Accrington

Paul Vegas
Liverpool striker Danns happy scoring in FA Cup win against Accrington
Liverpool striker Danns happy scoring in FA Cup win against AccringtonAction Plus
Liverpool striker Jayden Danns was happy scoring in their FA Cup third round win against Accrington Stanley.

Danns struck late as Liverpool won 4-0 in Saturday's early kickoff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The youngster later said: "I'm delighted to get my goal.

"I've been out for a while, five months. First-team football is a different intensity to any other football.

"I made an impact last season, I am young and there's a lot more to do and a lot more I can do."

On Rio Ngumoha's debut, Danns said: "As soon as he come on he was lightning and I am so proud of him."

On Accrington Stanley, he added: "They offered a lot and first team football is tough and they're big lads, but it was a good challenge and I think I did well - hopefully more to come.

"The manager put faith in me today and I am grateful for it."

Along with Danns, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fede Chiesa struck the goals for Liverpool.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDanns JaydenNgumoha RioLiverpoolAccringtonLeague Two
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot excited ahead of first FA Cup experience
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: The FA Cup means a lot to us
Liverpool defender Bradley: Today is massive for Accrington Stanley