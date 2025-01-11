Liverpool striker Danns happy scoring in FA Cup win against Accrington
Danns struck late as Liverpool won 4-0 in Saturday's early kickoff.
The youngster later said: "I'm delighted to get my goal.
"I've been out for a while, five months. First-team football is a different intensity to any other football.
"I made an impact last season, I am young and there's a lot more to do and a lot more I can do."
On Rio Ngumoha's debut, Danns said: "As soon as he come on he was lightning and I am so proud of him."
On Accrington Stanley, he added: "They offered a lot and first team football is tough and they're big lads, but it was a good challenge and I think I did well - hopefully more to come.
"The manager put faith in me today and I am grateful for it."
Along with Danns, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fede Chiesa struck the goals for Liverpool.