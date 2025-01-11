Liverpool striker Danns happy scoring in FA Cup win against Accrington

Liverpool striker Jayden Danns was happy scoring in their FA Cup third round win against Accrington Stanley.

Danns struck late as Liverpool won 4-0 in Saturday's early kickoff.

The youngster later said: "I'm delighted to get my goal.

"I've been out for a while, five months. First-team football is a different intensity to any other football.

"I made an impact last season, I am young and there's a lot more to do and a lot more I can do."

On Rio Ngumoha's debut, Danns said: "As soon as he come on he was lightning and I am so proud of him."

On Accrington Stanley, he added: "They offered a lot and first team football is tough and they're big lads, but it was a good challenge and I think I did well - hopefully more to come.

"The manager put faith in me today and I am grateful for it."

Along with Danns, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fede Chiesa struck the goals for Liverpool.