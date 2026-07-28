Newcastle withdraw from Methalie race as Sunderland lead

Newcastle United have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign Toulouse left-back Dayann Methalie, leaving Premier League rivals Sunderland as the favourites to secure the France U21 international in a €30m deal.

According to The Guardian, the Black Cats have already agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old on a five-year contract, following a report from RMC.

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Sunderland, who will compete in the UEFA Europa League next season, are now in pole position for the highly rated defender.

Methalie is regarded as one of France’s brightest young prospects at left-back, with a senior national team debut expected in the coming years as Lucas Digne and Theo Hernandez approach the latter stages of their careers.

Newcastle had extensively scouted the Toulouse defender under Eddie Howe but have decided against making an offer, while Aston Villa have also expressed interest.