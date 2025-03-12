Newcastle wing-back Hall offers surgery update

Newcastle United wing-back Lewis Hall has announced successful surgery.

Hall has undergone a foot operation this week, which has ruled him out for the season.

It also means the wing-back misses Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

He posted to social media: "Still absolutely devastated to not be out there with the lads at such a crucial part of the season.

"Surgery was a success and now time to rest, recover and support the boys.

"Thank you for all the messages over the past week, can't wait to be back out there ready for next season."