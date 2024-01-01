Newcastle welcome 14 scholarship signings

Newcastle United have welcomed 14 players on scholarship deals.

Kayden Lucas, Ezra Tika-Lemba and Aaron Epia have signed after completing respective moves from Clevedon Town, West Ham United and Everton.

Also being dealt in are Will Anderson, Guy Bloomer, Jude Cogdon, Jake Durrant, Matheos Ferreira, Henry Johnson, Tyler Jones, Alex O’Donovan, Matt Taylor, Mo Waddani and Kacey Wooster.

Toon academy chief Steve Harper told the club's website: "Congratulations to all of those successful in gaining a scholarship.

"Moving from school into a full-time programme isn't easy but it's a scholarship packed with education, life skills, psychology, strength and conditioning as well as a comprehensive football programme. Good luck boys!"