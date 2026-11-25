Newcastle United to sell 25% stake in the club as they seek investment

Newcastle United Public Investment Fund (PIF) are looking to bring in outside investors by selling up to 25% of the club.

PIF currently owns around 84-85% of Newcastle United, and the Saudi fund is looking to issue new shares, allowing an outside investor or investors to acquire up to 25% of the club.

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Chronicle Live claim that the club are seeking to generate liquidity for investment purposes, with the shares available for purchase today, with JPMorgan appointed as advisors, as per The Athletic.

Newcastle could eventually be worth a whopping £5BN if the investment goes through, according to reports, making them one of the most valuable sides on the planet.

The Magpies are considering building a new stadium, which would cost the side around £1BN. This, on top of a new £190m training complex at Woolsington Hall, means the club are in need of bigger finances.

Following PIF's withdrawal from LIV Golf, reports claimed that they may also pull back support for Newcastle. However, assurances have been given that the owners have not withdrawn any funds.

PIF currently hold an 84% stake in the club, with the Reuben family retaining the remaining 16%.

As per Forbes, Newcastle are worth around £930M, far from the valuations at Manchester United and Liverpool who sit around the £5BN mark.