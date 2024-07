Newcastle to announce new U16 coach as PSV exit confirmed

Jack Brazil is to be named new coach of Newcastle United U16s.

Englishman Brazil moves to Newcastle from PSV Eindhoven, where he coached the U17 and U18 teams..

Brazil also worked in Norway with Valerenga's U14s and U12s.

He confirmed on LinkedIn: "Very excited and grateful for the opportunity to work at such a well-supported, forward-thinking club in a football crazy city."

Brazil will take up his post from July 1 and replaces former Toon midfielder Ian Bogie.