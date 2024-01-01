Newcastle sporting director Mitchell speaks on financial situation

Newcastle United sporting director has spoken about their financial situation this week.

The Magpies had to sell players and limit purchases in order to ensure they complied with Premier League financial regulations.

Given the club does want penalties due to PSR beaches, Paul Mitchell admits they have to balance out all spending.

He told Chronicle Live: "I think at the moment we've got to balance out the aggregate, because at the moment it's like 100 to 0 and I think we've got to find our position in the market where both of them attribute and feed each other, because every other club does that.

"Sometimes I think people get a bit confused with 'big clubs don't sell players, they just buy players from the smaller clubs'. I think there's a lot of good learnings in Liverpool's practices.

"Even this year if you look what Liverpool did, I don't think they lost a big one (player), but they did sell Fabio Carvalho at £25million and they did do the centre-back (Van den Berg) at £25m, that's still £50million and then you can fund a big one yourself.

“So there has to be a more balanced approach, there has to be a more balanced model and there definitely has to be a more strategic approach here that we haven't had the last two and a half years.”