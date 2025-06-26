Tribal Football
Newcastle prepare bid for Freiburg midfielder Rohl

SC Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl is interesting Newcastle United.

BILD says Rohl is on the Toon's shopping list, with their summer market yet to kickoff.

Rohl is being considered as Newcastle prepare for several midfield departures in the coming weeks.

Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are expected to be on the move out of St James' Park. However, Newcastle won't get a clear run at Rohl.

Everton made Freiburg two offers over the winter market for Rohl, though Freiburg refused to do business.

