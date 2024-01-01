Newcastle permanently sign Lewis Hall from Chelsea for £28m

The defender joins the Magpies in a permanent move after a successful loan spell.

After impressing in his 22 appearances for the Magpies during the 2023-24 campaign, Lewis Hall has made the switch to Newcastle ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old full back is a lifelong Newcastle fan and was named as Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2023 which was a huge achievement for the defender.

Speaking to the club website Hall said:

"I am extremely proud to be able to build on last season and continue my journey at Newcastle United. The fans, the manager and his staff, my teammates and everyone at the club have made me feel so welcome that I want to repay the faith they've shown in me.

"When you pull on the black and white shirt, there is no feeling like it and playing in front of the best supporters in the country is extra special for me being a Toon fan. I can't wait to get started."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe also said:

"Lewis was a very good addition to our squad last season and we have been delighted with his progress and his contribution to the team.

I'm very pleased to continue working with him. As well as being a talented player, he has a great attitude towards the game and to his own development and I'm excited for this next part of his journey in a Newcastle United shirt."