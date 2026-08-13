Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Newcastle open to more midfield sales as Besiktas eye Willock

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock.
Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock.Profimedia

Newcastle United's midfield will look very different at the start of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Across a summer of major changes at St. James' Park, club captain Bruno Guimaraes has moved on to Arsenal, and Tottenham completed a club record £100M deal to land Sandro Tonali.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eddie Howe also stepped down and Matthias Jaissle's move from Al-Ahli means a new era in the dugout - but the changes might not be finished yet.

Manchester United are chasing Lewis Hall, and as per reports from French outlet Footmercato, Joe Willock is a target for Besiktas in a £20M swoop.

The 26-year-old has seen his role consistently reduced in the last three seasons with Tonali, Guimaraes and Joelinton firmly in place as Howe's preferred midfield.

Willock looks unconvinced that will change under Jaissle - after making just 10 league starts in 2025/26 - and as he heads into the final year of his contract on Tyneside, Newcastle want to sell to avoid a free transfer exit in 2027.

Under new boss Vincenzo Italiano, Besiktas have already secured a few major deals this summer, including Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic and Willock;s former Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoe WillockNewcastle UtdBesiktasFootball transfers

Related Articles

Matthias Jaissle urges Newcastle 'decision makers' to add two new players

Newcastle target Benfica star to fill problem right-back position

De Zerbi reveals Tottenham are "not finished" after spending over £200M this summer