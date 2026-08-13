Newcastle open to more midfield sales as Besiktas eye Willock

Newcastle United's midfield will look very different at the start of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Across a summer of major changes at St. James' Park, club captain Bruno Guimaraes has moved on to Arsenal, and Tottenham completed a club record £100M deal to land Sandro Tonali.

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Eddie Howe also stepped down and Matthias Jaissle's move from Al-Ahli means a new era in the dugout - but the changes might not be finished yet.

Manchester United are chasing Lewis Hall, and as per reports from French outlet Footmercato, Joe Willock is a target for Besiktas in a £20M swoop.

The 26-year-old has seen his role consistently reduced in the last three seasons with Tonali, Guimaraes and Joelinton firmly in place as Howe's preferred midfield.

Willock looks unconvinced that will change under Jaissle - after making just 10 league starts in 2025/26 - and as he heads into the final year of his contract on Tyneside, Newcastle want to sell to avoid a free transfer exit in 2027.

Under new boss Vincenzo Italiano, Besiktas have already secured a few major deals this summer, including Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic and Willock;s former Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard.