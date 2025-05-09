Newcastle make controversial decision to change club crest after 37 years

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Newcastle have announced plans to redesign the club’s badge for the 2026-27 season as they seek to consult fans in what is a huge decision.

The current design is the Newcastle coat of arms with two seahorses, a castle with a demi lion, as well as an amended pennon which is arguably one of the best-looking logos in the Premier League. Newcastle have had the same club crest on their shirts for the past 37 years but will ask fans to help design a new badge ahead of next season. 

"As our club grows on the global stage, the symbol that represents us needs to be able to keep pace," a press release said. 

"It needs to show up clearly and confidently across everything – from kits to screens to merchandise. So, we've been asking ourselves: how well does our current crest represent the club today? And how well will it serve us tomorrow? 

A week-long period of consultation with season-ticket holders and members will now follow and loyal fans will be presented with multiple options to choose from. The new image will be the fourth crest Newcastle have worn since the 1950s and is a huge step into the future for the Magpies. 

Newcastle added: "This isn't a decision we take lightly. We love our crest. It's iconic and has stood us through unforgettable triumphs and testing times. But it was created in a different era. 

"Its intricate design doesn’t always translate well in today's digital world. And it’s difficult to reproduce it clearly and consistently. As football and the world changes, so too must the symbol that unites us." 

