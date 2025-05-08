Juventus confirm deal to sign unwanted Newcaslte defender

Juventus have activated their obligation to buy Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United, signing the defender permanently after his loan spell.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old is now a fully-fledged Juventus player after the obligation to buy was activated.

Kelly joined the Italian giants from Newcastle on loan in January, just six-months after he was signed as a free agent from Bournemouth.

Juventus will pay a fee of €17.5m plus add-ons for Kelly, who has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side.

Like Newcastle, Juve are fighting to qualify for next season’s Champions League, sitting in fourth in the Italian top flight with three games remaining.