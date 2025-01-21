Newcastle join the race to sign Lille star David who is out of contract in the summer

Newcastle United have joined the queue for Canadian star Jonathan David this summer.

The Magpies are the latest team to express interest in the Lille star, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

David wants to move to a big club and has a fascination with playing in the Premier League.

Per Chronicle Live, the Magpies were represented by a club employee at Lille’s 2-1 win over Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend.

They are not the only team to be scouting David, with a host of top clubs doing the same.

The 25-year-old would be competition for star striker Alexander Isak if he does sign.