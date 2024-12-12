Newcastle hoping young star can find form at Willem II this season

Newcastle United will be watching the development of loanee Miodrag Pivas.

The Magpies are hoping that the 19-year-old midfielder can find his form at Dutch side Willem II.

However, Pivas has just played nine minutes since arriving at the club on loan.

There is concern, per Chronicle Live, about this being a repeat of the Garang Kuol spell.

The latter also had a tough loan at a Dutch club, which stagnated his development.

Kuol struggled at both Dutch side Volendam and Scottish outfit Hearts.

The Magpies are assessing whether their setup for securing loan moves for young players is up to standard.