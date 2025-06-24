Newcastle have £45M bid for Forest winger Antony Elanga rejected without a counter offer

Newcastle United made a bid for Nottingham Forest's Antony Elanga on Tuesday morning, which was outright rejected by the club.

This is according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, who reports that the bid was tabled this morning but was rejected without a counter, suggesting that Forest has no intention of selling their winger who was crucial to the club’s success last season under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

It has been reported that fellow wide player Harvey Barnes could be included in the deal on top of the cash offer but that has not been confirmed. The Magpies have yet to make any major signings so far this summer despite securing European football for next season as manager Eddie Howe takes his time in the transfer market.

However, it seems like his patience is up as he has bid for the Swedish international after his breakthrough season in the Premier League, which saw him bag 6 goals and produce 11 assists. Having signed from United in July 2023 for a fee of just £15M, Forest would be set to make £30M profit on the winger who reports say Forest have no intention of letting go.

Nuno spoke on Antony back in April after his goal clinched a first league double over Manchester United since the 1991/92 season for Forest.

“Amazing. With the ball; so imagine (how quick) without the ball!

“He did it by himself. Credit to him. He has this special ability to drive with pace and still control the ball at such a huge speed. The finishing was great.

“It was very special. He has this ability of driving. It is the capacity to drive with the ball with pace and still be able to control it. To do that is very difficult and requires a lot of technique.”

When asked if there was more to come at the time, Nuno admitted that he can improve with the side which have turned him from a United reject to one of the most underrated wingers in the English top flight.

“From all of our players, I think. It doesn’t matter the age, as long as there is commitment and dedication I think we can improve all of them.”