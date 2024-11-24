Newcastle boss Howe confirms transfer summit in Riyadh

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell were on Riyadh last week for transfer strategy talks.

Howe and Mitchell met with the club's owners to consider the January market.

Asked for an update on the summit, Howe said: "Loose discussions I would say. We will sit down in the next couple of weeks and firm up those conversations with a more detailed analysis of where we are going to go, or where we can go.

"It’s not as straightforward as maybe everyone will think it’s going to be, this is going to be a complex window for us.

"There are lots of decisions to make in lots of different ways. We are always mindful of the fact we have to comply with PSR."