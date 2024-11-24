Ex-Newcastle striker Cisse back in England seeking new club

Tribal Football
Former Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse is back in England - and searching for a new club.

Now 39, Cisse's last club was Amiens in Ligue 2.

He told ChronicleLive: "I want to play for two more years. I am 39 but I still have goals left in me.

"I am trying to fix things with a club. Football and scoring goals is the only thing I know in my life. Some people can't understand it, but if you are in football you do. It is my job, my life and it is part of me."

Cisse added: "I have started my own Academy in Senegal too which I will do after that.

"The Academy will play in the Senegal league, it has already started but I will continue to build."

 

