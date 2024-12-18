PSV ace Bakayoko warms to Newcastle move

Newcastle United transfer target Johan Bakayoko is willing to move to the club.

The PSV winger has been eyeing a move away from the club to a bigger team.

While he was expected to wait for a team in the Champions League, he may have changed his mind.

Per Sky Sports Italy, PSV are willing to sell him for a fee of around €30 million.

Newcastle may feel that Bakayako is the sort of player they need to sign to move up a level.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in the Eredivisie and one in the Champions League this term.

