Newcastle defender Burn: Cup semi win makes me very proud
Newcastle United centre half Dan Burn is under no illusions about the task awaiting them in the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies are 2-0 up in the semi final after the first leg away from home against Arsenal.

However, Burn knows that Arsenal can easily do them over at St. James’ Park.

He told Sky Sports: "Very proud, it was always going to be like that in the second half.

"To a man everyone defended brilliant.

"To get a result here you need to defend set-pieces, but I thought everyone was brilliant.

"We have had a sticky patch, but we have had a few clean sheets in a row.

"Seeing the way we defended in the second half was brilliant.

"It's only a job half done - they have nothing to lose coming to St. James' Park."

