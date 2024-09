Newcastle Cup tie with Wimbledon appears off

Newcastle United's Carabao Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon appears off this week.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe's media conference this morning has been postponed.

ChronicleLive says it appears the tie is set to be suspended due to bad weather.

Flooding has occured near Wimbledon's stadium and the vicinity of Park Lane.

The third round tie was due to be held on Tuesday night.