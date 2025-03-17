English fans break attendance records for Carabao Cup 2024/25

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
England's football fans have embraced the Carabao Cup this season.

Newcastle United deservedly won Sunday's Wembley final 2-1 against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Daily Mail says attendances throughout the campaign have been up on previous seasons.

Over 1.7m fans attended Cup ties this term, the highest since the new format was introduced for the 2000/01 season. Further, crowds were 20 per cent higher compared to last season.

Wembley was also sold-out on Sunday as Newcastle won a first trophy in 70 years.

Football League chiefs are also anticipating bumper TV ratings figures after the final was broadcast free-to-air on ITV.

