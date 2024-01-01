Newcastle chief Mitchell "excited" working with Howe

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell insists he is very excited to work with manager Eddie Howe.

There have been suggestions in the media that Mitchell and Howe are not closely aligned.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the former may have preferred a different manager in an ideal world, he is likely professional enough to still do his job to the best of his ability.

"We're communicating extensively," the Newcastle chief told reporters inside St James' Park.

"We spoke in the day yesterday, I've been in a lot of meetings in the last couple of days so not as much. I want him to be able to recharge at this time because he's got a very stressful job. Part of my job is to keep him energized, not to de-energise him.

"Did I read anything into (what Howe said in Germany) physically, no. But we were interacting all the way through that period and beyond 100%. In every relationship I've had with coaches, and I've been doing this a long time with a lot of different coaches from a lot of different cultures, they ebb and flow. The core foundation is the respect part but you're going to have points in contact because it's a stressful industry we work in where you might have to have a strong debate, but that doesn't mean it's wrong.

"Positive conflict is still healthy to move forward and that part of the relationship can't be all Eddie's way or Paul Mitchell's way, it's got to be a collaboration of both. What I've seen of Eddie Howe and how good a coach he is, he is super impressive on the grass - and I've got pretty good context with the ones I've worked with - and what I think I can bring to the table, I'm excited to see where that can take us."