Newcastle chase 13-goal La Liga star to replace Anthony Gordon

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Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle.
Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle.Profimedia

Newcastle United have money to spend in the final days of the summer transfer window.

After weeks of upheaval at St. James' Park, new boss Matthias Jaissle is working to put together the squad he wants for the 2026/27 season, after replacing Eddie Howe.

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Captain Bruno Guimaraes moved on to Premier League champions Arsenal - on the back of £100M sale of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham - and Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gordon's switch to Catalonia has left a hole on Newcastle's attacking left flank which new signing Bazoumana Toure has been tipped to fill in the weeks ahead.

However, with Toure expected to take some time to settle on Tyneside, the club are looking at other options who can play across the front line.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Villarreal's Georges Mikautadze is on Jaissle's radar, after scoring 13 LaLiga goals in his debut season in Castellon in 2025/26.

The Georgian ended the campaign as top scorer for the Yellow Submarine, as the club returned to the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish giants are battling to convince him to stay.

Newcastle are willing to offer around €55M for the former Lyon striker, but Villarreal want to increase his release clause from €60M to around €75M, as part of renewed contract talks.

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Anthony GordonNewcastle UtdVillarrealPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers

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