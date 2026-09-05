Newcastle bounce back to snatch 2-2 Bournemouth draw

Bournemouth missed another chance to secure their first Premier League (PL) victory under new boss Marco Rose, squandering a two-goal lead away to Newcastle United to draw 2-2 and passing the chance to make it three successive wins at St. James’ Park.

Key stats

- Bournemouth have lost seven points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other team

Advertisement Advertisement

- Newcastle United attempted eight shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Premier League this season

- Both Bournemouth and Newcastle have scored in all three of their Premier League games this season

Analysis

Tavernier v Newcastle Flashscore

Marcus Tavernier was named Flashscore's Player of the Match, hitting an 8.6 Flashscore rating after scoring once, making one key pass and registering four shots on target.

Match report

Having gone three games unbeaten under Matthias Jaissle, Newcastle had momentum heading into the game and were incentivised by the chance of provisionally moving to the top of the PL table.

Their start was anything but confident though, and they found themselves behind inside 10 minutes when Alex Scott’s deflected strike fell favourably at the far post for Marcus Tavernier, who was alert to prod home.

The deficit ought to have been doubled just two minutes later when Sven Botman’s loose pass found Evanilson unmarked 18 yards from goal, but his left-footed effort was wild and flew over the crossbar.

The Magpies looked shaky in defence, and Bournemouth were keen to take advantage, coming close to adding a second goal on 25 minutes when a sweeping move down the left culminated in Tavernier firing low at Lukáš Horníček.

Yet Marco Rose’s men didn’t have to wait too much longer to double their advantage, as Justin Kluivert’s effort rattled the post, falling kindly for Scott, whose ball across deflected off Malick Thiaw and into the far corner.

The visitors’ two-goal cushion didn’t last long though, as Harvey Barnes took matters into his own hands, stepping in off the left and curling an inch-perfect effort into the top right corner.

Match stats Flashscore

The HT break could arguably have come at a bad time for Newcastle, who were starting to dominate their visitors, but it proved to be more of the same after the break, with Joe Willock glancing a header agonisingly wide soon after the restart.

But breaking down a dogged Bournemouth rearguard was proving tricky for Jaissle’s men, who looked to be running out of steam as the game grew older, forcing the Newcastle boss to introduce big-money deadline day recruit Matias Fernandez-Pardo in a desperate bid to get back into the game.

His substitutions didn’t particularly have the desired effect, as Newcastle struggled to replicate the kind of guile they found in the final third in last week’s 2-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Conceding late in their opening two games, Bournemouth were never likely to be resting easily in the closing stages, and their worst fears were realised two minutes from time when Jacob Ramsey kept a cool head in a bout of penalty box pinball, stroking home into the bottom corner.

That strike consigns the Cherries to the unwanted record of becoming the first team in PL history to score first in their opening three games and win none of them.

Momentum Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)

Get all the match stats here with Flashscore.