Wolves captain Lemina: I'm really unhappy

Wolves captain Mario Lemina was left "unhappy" after defeat at home to Newcastle.

Wolves had the lead through Lemina, but Newcastle fought back to win 2-1 at Molineux via goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes.

Lemina later said: "I don't know what to say, we had the chances to score goals. We didn't and they scored from far, they had luck. The first one was flicked by our defender. The game changed.

"I'm really unhappy. We have to get back to work and get back to what we have to do and be resilient. They had the luck in the second half, we didn't.

"We need to change this losing mentality and get back to work and win games now.

On the positives, he added: "We fought a lot, it's not about the performance of the players. Sometimes it is about luck and we didn't have it but we need to create more chances to have luck. We need to really work hard and get three points in the next game. We played really well in this game. Congratulations to them."