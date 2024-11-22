New deal has Guardiola on track for another Man City record

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola can break yet another club record after signing his new contract.

Guardiola penned a new two-year contract on Thursday.

And with the agreement, the Catalan can become the longest serving manager City have seen.

Guardiola has currently been in charge of the Blues for 490 matches. The only man ahead of him is Les McDowall - who reached 587 games between 1950 and 1963.

Guardiola will pass that mark should he fufill this new agreement.