Newcastle boss Howe on Miley's injury return: He looks an unbelievable athlete now

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has welcomed the return of Lewis Miley, who he says now looks like a first team candidate.

The Magpies host West Ham at St. James' Park on Monday night as they look to extend their 3-game winning streak. Howe has had a major boost with the return of Miley who he thinks has evolved after recovering from injury.

Miley has not played a full 90 minutes for the club since late February and has only managed a single minute of football since March.

"His game will be developing every day, and I think it's in a good place," said Howe.

"But I think his biggest development is physical. He's worked really hard through his injury. He looks an unbelievable athlete now. To play for England Under-21s at 18 is a testament to how England regard him. I think his career is in a good place."

