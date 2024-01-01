Newcastle boss Howe: I thought Ouattara goal would stand

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits they were fortunate to escape Bournemouth with a draw.

Howe says he thought Dango Ouattara's late goal was legitimate before VAR's intervention.

After the 1-1 draw, the Toon manager said: "I thought the game was lost because I initially hadn't seen anything wrong with the goal. We have had it both ways. We have had it for us and against us and we are very grateful for that moment because we have battled hard. What we had at that stage of the game was a valuable point. But I understand that it is a contentious decision.

"I think a draw was fair but Bournemouth may have a different perspective. They did cause us problems with their quick attacks and while I think we had more chances to score more than one, I think they would probably argue the same. With that, I think a draw was fair.

"In that second half we were a threat from set played and crosses and we are frustrated that we haven't scored more than one."