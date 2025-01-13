Newcastle boss Howe explains Barnes change in Cup win

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe spoke about his decision to take off Harvey Barnes on Sunday.

Barnes came off at half-time against Bromley in the FA Cup third round, a game Newcastle won 3-1.

Speaking about Barnes' withdrawal, Howe told reporters: "The Bruno and Joelinton change was planned. Harvey wasn't planned as he developed a muscle problem.

"Anthony (Gordon) was forced. Harvey (Barnes) felt something in his quad. The plan was always to play Joe (Joelinton) and Bruno (Guimaraes) for 45 each."

He then added: "Joe Willock felt something in training yesterday. A muscular problem. We don't think it's too serious."

