Newcastle boss Howe explains Barnes change in Cup win

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe spoke about his decision to take off Harvey Barnes on Sunday.

Barnes came off at half-time against Bromley in the FA Cup third round, a game Newcastle won 3-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking about Barnes' withdrawal, Howe told reporters: "The Bruno and Joelinton change was planned. Harvey wasn't planned as he developed a muscle problem.

"Anthony (Gordon) was forced. Harvey (Barnes) felt something in his quad. The plan was always to play Joe (Joelinton) and Bruno (Guimaraes) for 45 each."

He then added: "Joe Willock felt something in training yesterday. A muscular problem. We don't think it's too serious."