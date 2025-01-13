Newcastle boss Howe explains Barnes change in Cup win
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe spoke about his decision to take off Harvey Barnes on Sunday.
Barnes came off at half-time against Bromley in the FA Cup third round, a game Newcastle won 3-1.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking about Barnes' withdrawal, Howe told reporters: "The Bruno and Joelinton change was planned. Harvey wasn't planned as he developed a muscle problem.
"Anthony (Gordon) was forced. Harvey (Barnes) felt something in his quad. The plan was always to play Joe (Joelinton) and Bruno (Guimaraes) for 45 each."
He then added: "Joe Willock felt something in training yesterday. A muscular problem. We don't think it's too serious."