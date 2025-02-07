Newcastle boss Howe admits it will be difficult to replicate St. James’ Park atmosphere

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Head coach Eddie Howe admits he’s relieved not to be the one deciding Newcastle United’s stadium future.  

The Magpies’ midweek win over Arsenal showcased the 52,000-seater St. James’ Park at its finest, with electric pre-match and in-game intensity.  

Howe believes St James’ Park is a major asset, creating an environment that rivals fear and other clubs envy during Newcastle’s biggest home fixtures.

Asked about the value of St. James’ Park, he stated: "I totally agree with that. I'm sure for a lot of people watching that game, not connected with Newcastle, you think 'wow' you know, what an atmosphere, what an environment to play in.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of people looking at that and thinking 'how can we create that atmosphere at our stadium' - so we're very lucky to have the facilities that we have and the supporters that we have. But of course there's other challenges and other things that we now need to look at as a football club and try to improve.

"Various things as we've said before about the importance of our income. So it is a real delicately poised decision and of course I'm not making that decision which is quite a relief, really, for me. I can blame it on someone else. But I think it's it just goes to showcase what a special place St James' Park is."

