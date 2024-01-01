Villa have £21.1m bid rejected by Lazio for top midfielder

Tribal Football
Premier League giants Aston Villa will have to work harder to sign a key target this summer.

The Midlands club have seen a £21.1m bid turned away by Italian capital club Lazio.

Villa put in the offer to sign former Arsenal and French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Per Italian reports, Villa boss Unai Emery still admires Guendouzi from their time together at the Gunners.

He wants to reunite with the all action midfielder and believes Guendouzi can shine in the Premier League.

But there are other clubs in the mix, including Newcastle United, while Lazio are not keen to sell.

