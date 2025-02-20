Newcastle announce contract extensions for Krath and Dubravka ahead of the summer window

Newcastle United have announced contract extensions for Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have secured the future of two of its core squad members ahead of a transfer window expected to bring significant changes to the club. Locking down both Krath and Dubravka shows Sporting director Paul Mitchell’s ambition ahead what will be a busy summer at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Krath spoke to the club website about the deal that will keep him with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

"I'm delighted to extend my time at Newcastle United for another year. It's an exciting time to be part of this club.

"We have a lot to play for throughout the rest of this season, and I'm looking forward playing my part in helping the team finish the season in a positive way.

"It feels like home here for both me and my family, having been here for such a long time. We all enjoy everything about being part of this club, and I love playing for Newcastle United."

Dúbravka also spoke on his extension which has not surprised many after he has covered for goalkeeper Nick Pope for the majority of the season.

"I'm really happy to have extended my time here. I had a really positive discussion with the gaffer and sporting director and we all agreed that it would be best if I stayed here.

"I have a really special connection here with the club, the staff and the fans. My children were born here, so they are Geordies now, and this club holds a special place in my heart.

"I feel that the team is in a really good place at the minute, with how we are doing in the league and obviously being in two cup competitions is really exciting."

Manager Eddie Howe spoke on Dubravka’s deal and says it is a reward for the hard work and dedication he has shown throughout the season.

"Martin is a high-quality goalkeeper who has performed brilliantly for Newcastle United over the years.

"He has stepped back into the team recently and performed very well, demonstrating his value within a strong goalkeeping unit.

"It's no secret that he had options to move on in January, but he deserves huge credit for keeping his focus. We are delighted Martin is staying with us."