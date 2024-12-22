New Wolves boss Pereira happy after debut win at Leicester

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was delighted with their win at Leicester City on his debut.

Pereira stated afterwards he believes there is more to come after their 3-0 win on Sunday.

He said afterwards: "I asked them to be proud at the end of the game of our work and to make the supporters proud of our work.

"In three days to organise the team and give them confidence to play that is hard.

"I believe that this team will be more comfortable with the ball, more possession and creating more situations to score.

"I believe that we will stay in the Premier League and we will play at a better level than we saw today.

"Today I am happy as the team showed spirit and the spirit that Wolves supporters want to see."