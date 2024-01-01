New Wales coach Bellamy: Best job in the world

New Wales coach Craig Bellamy admitted to his delight at getting the job.

The former Burnley assistant manager will now get a crack at a head coaching job.

Bellamy, who played in the Premier League for several clubs and for Wales from 1998 to 2013, takes over from Rob Page.

"I feel like every job I do is at the biggest club, the best club in the world," said Bellamy to reporters.

"This now is the best job in the world, Wales are the best footballing nation in the world.

"That's how it feels to me."

"I need to know everything about it, the history," added Bellamy.

"Being home obviously gives me a head start because I grew up here.

"I'm from here, I need to know what's gone on in Wales down the years and the history of Wales, how it has developed.