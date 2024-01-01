Burnley No2 Bellamy in line for Wales post

Burnley assistant coach Craig Bellamy is set to leave club football for a national team job.

The 44-year-old is being linked up to be named the new Wales manager this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per the BBC and other sources, Bellamy has beaten out several candidates to the job.

The former Premier League forward was hoping to get the permanent Burnley job this summer.

However, the job went to Scott Parker, with Bellamy then seeking head coaching opportunities elsewhere.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Georgia boss Willy Sagnol, and Oxford United boss Des Buckingham were in line for the Wales job.