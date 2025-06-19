New Tottenham boss Frank: Solanke will score a lot of goals with us

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank admits he's looking forward to working with Dominic Solanke.

Frank says he's a fan of the England striker as he prepares for a first preseason as Spurs manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the squad he has inherited, Frank stated: "I think it's a very talented squad. I think it's a very good squad. So yeah, very excited about starting working with them and, of course, you know, when you follow the Premier League, you see the other teams, of course I've seen Tottenham, I've seen some fantastic performances from the team over the last years, and I'm very excited about that.

"I think there's big, big potential in it, but of course I'm looking from the outside, so I'm looking forward to get to know them, to be around them, to feel them, to understand them, to work with them on a training pitch, and that's where you really get the big understanding, and understand the relationships between players and how you can get the best out of them.

"Of course, I got an idea already, you know, my head is spinning, how can we play, who can I put them together and all that."

Solanke will score a lot of goals

The Dane also commented on the senior players he'll be working with, including Solanke.

Frank also said: "When I say talented, it's not only the young players, it's also some of the more experienced players. How can we get the best out of them. Let's say Dominic Solanke, a big fan of him, in terms of his abilities. I'm sure we'll make him score a lot of goals.

"How can we play with Bentancur, you know, Maddison, how can we get that, but of course the younger ones as well. I think it's all players that we need to develop and make perform on the highest level. But of course Bergvall, Archie Gray, Odobert, Udogie, all of them, I think have a high ceiling. There's others I haven't mentioned, it's the whole squad and I'm looking forward to it."