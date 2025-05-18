New signing joins senior Man Utd training for first time

New Manchester United signing James Overy has joined senior training in the past week.

The fullback, who qualifies for England, Australia and Scotland, was snapped up last year as a free agent from non-league football after kicking off his pro career with Perth Glory.

However, an injury at the beginning of the season has kept Overy sidelined until this month and the Manchester Evening News reports Overy has been working with the senior squad this past week.

United U18 coach Adam Lawrence told MUTV: "It's been really hard for James because obviously he's made the move from Australia and he's a terrific lad, first of all.

"But he got injured in pre-season and you can see he's such a great lad, a great kid and has such good energy and he wanted to be back. A real credit to him because he stayed positive throughout.

"It's not affected him in terms of his positivity. And listen, it's obviously disappointing what's happened in the game, but for him to be back and playing football again is brilliant."