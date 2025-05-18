Tribal Football
Most Read
Crystal Palace stun Manchester City in FA Cup final to capture first major trophy
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move
Arsenal emerge as 'genuine contenders' to sign unwanted Real Madrid winger
Real Madrid eye last minute bid for Martin Zubimendi despite Arsenal agreement

New signing joins senior Man Utd training for first time

Paul Vegas
New signing joins senior Man Utd training for first time
New signing joins senior Man Utd training for first timeAction Plus
New Manchester United signing James Overy has joined senior training in the past week.

The fullback, who qualifies for England, Australia and Scotland, was snapped up last year as a free agent from non-league football after kicking off his pro career with Perth Glory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, an injury at the beginning of the season has kept Overy sidelined until this month and the Manchester Evening News reports Overy has been working with the senior squad this past week.

United U18 coach Adam Lawrence told MUTV:  "It's been really hard for James because obviously he's made the move from Australia and he's a terrific lad, first of all.

"But he got injured in pre-season and you can see he's such a great lad, a great kid and has such good energy and he wanted to be back. A real credit to him because he stayed positive throughout.

"It's not affected him in terms of his positivity. And listen, it's obviously disappointing what's happened in the game, but for him to be back and playing football again is brilliant."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOvery JamesManchester UnitedPerth Glory
Related Articles
Man Utd fullback Dalot: Amorim paying tickets for staff shows he wants club to be united
Man Utd watching Pereira situation at Fulham
Man Utd make decision on Amorim future ahead of Europa League final