New Leicester boss Cooper adding set-piece expert

New Leicester City manager Steve Cooper is poised to recruit a set piece coach as well.

The Foxes are back in the Premier League and Cooper wants to right the wrongs from his time at Nottingham Forest.

He felt that one area where his team struggled was defending set pieces.

Per The Mail, highly-rated set-piece coach Andrew Hughes will be joining up at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester also had defensive issues when they were last in the Premier League two seasons ago.

But now they are back in the top flight after Enzo Maresca, who is now at Chelsea, led them to promotion.