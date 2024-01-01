Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Sancho plans

New Jamaica coach McClaren discusses Greenwood recruitment

New Jamaica coach McClaren discusses Greenwood recruitment
McClaren opens up about new role at Man Utd
McClaren opens up about new role at Man UtdAction Plus
Former Manchester United assistant Steve McClaren has opened up about his new job.

The Ex-England coach has taken on the role of Jamaica's national team manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He admits that he will try his best to recruit foreign-born players, such as ex-United star Mason Greenwood, now of Marseille

“I know the players. I met Mason and we had a little conversation. I want to go and meet everyone when I get back and find out whether they actually want to come here and play for Jamaica,' he said during a press conference, as per McAnuff Sports. 

“Again, it’s the commitment. I will be making sure that we have a conversation with all the players. We have a list.

“We want to get to a World Cup. To be a good team, we must get the best players. If that means we can use heritage players, we will do it. 

“Local players must be good enough. Heritage players must be good enough.”

Mentions
Greenwood MasonManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLigue 1Marseille
Related Articles
Lazio "approached" Greenwood but bidding war became too much
Greenwood happy after Marseille goalscoring debut
Getafe welcome bumper penalty fee after Man Utd sell Greenwood to Marseille