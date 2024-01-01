New Chelsea deal for Palmer leaves Merson baffled

Chelsea have shown their naivety by giving a contract extension to Cole Palmer.

That is the view of Arsenal hero Paul Merson, who spoke about the England international.

Palmer was by far Chelsea’s best player during a tough season under Mauricio Pochettino last term.

He has now extended his deal through to 2033, which is said to include a wage rise.

“This can’t be a better deal for the club,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

Clinton Morrison then asked: “Why would they give him a nine-year deal then?”

Merson shot back: “Because they don’t know what they’re doing! I’m not being horrible but you’re talking about nine years’ time! How can you tell how he’s going to be in nine years’ time?

“He’s had an unbelievable season and he is a good player, but this season every team they face, the first thing in the team talk will be ‘stop Cole Palmer playing’ – that’s the thing now, he’s got that the whole time now.

“And now you’re giving him a nine-year contract? Don’t get me wrong, I like him. But they’re giving these players seven, eight, nine-year contracts…”