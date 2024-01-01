New Brighton boss Hurzeler: I can't shout at players older than me

Fabian Hürzeler is confident winning over Brighton's dressing room.

The American has been named new manager of the Seagulls and at 31, he arrives younger than many in the squad.

He told the Athletic: “I'm young and some players might be older than me, so I'm not going to be someone who yells at them and treats them like children.

"I am on their level and I want to convince them with my ideas, with my hard work."

He also said: "I am thrilled with the opportunity to coach in the Premier League and I can't wait to get to know the players, the staff and, of course, the fans."