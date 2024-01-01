Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

New Brighton boss Hurzeler: I can't shout at players older than me

New Brighton boss Hurzeler: I can't shout at players older than me
New Brighton boss Hurzeler: I can't shout at players older than me
New Brighton boss Hurzeler: I can't shout at players older than meAction Plus
Fabian Hürzeler is confident winning over Brighton's dressing room.

The American has been named new manager of the Seagulls and at 31, he arrives younger than many in the squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Athletic: “I'm young and some players might be older than me, so I'm not going to be someone who yells at them and treats them like children.

"I am on their level and I want to convince them with my ideas, with my hard work."

He also said: "I am thrilled with the opportunity to coach in the Premier League and I can't wait to get to know the players, the staff and, of course, the fans."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHurzeler FabianBrighton
Related Articles
Hurzeler delighted taking charge of Brighton
Brighton name Fabian Hürzeler as new manager
Hürzeler in England today to finalise Brighton move