Hurzeler delighted taking charge of Brighton
Fabian Hurzeler is delighted taking charge of Brighton.

The former St Pauli coach has been named new manager of Brighton today.

Hurzeler has signed a deal to 2027 and said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be the new head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion.

“After speaking to Tony (Bloom), Paul (Barber) and David (Weir) it was clear they are highly ambitious. Brighton have a unique history and a bold vision for the future so I am truly excited to be part of the project.

“The club has made incredible progress over the last few seasons and the aim is to continue building on that success."

He added: “I am relishing the opportunity to coach in the Premier League, and I can’t wait to meet the players, staff and, of course, the fans."

Brighton chiefs settle on Hurzeler