New Brentford signings star in behind closed doors draw with QPR

Brentford were held to goalless draw by Queens Park Rangers in a behind-closed-doors friendly which featured a number of the Bees' new signings.

Fábio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Ben Mee play 90 minutes at Jersey Road as they look to build fitness ahead of the Premier League return in a fortnight.

Mads Roerslev, Ji-soo Kim, Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Trevitt and Kevin Schade also picked up minutes against a QPR side which was packed with first team talent.

Schade had the Bees’ best efforts of the opening 45 minutes and was by far the biggest threat for the side who looked to break the deadlock early on.

His shot was well blocked by visiting keeper Joe Walsh but could not be tucked away by Carvalho. Later his shot from the right side of the area was well blocked by Walsh who was the last line of defence against a well-versed Brentford attack.

Van den Berg, who signed from Liverpool this summer, offered up some perfectly timed challenges at the back to keep QPR at bay whilst young keeper Julian Eyeston made some great saves much like Walsh to keep the score level.

Carvalho came close yet again after the break as his lobbed effort was cleared away from under the crossbar as the game grew closer to the end.

Michael Frey fired the ball into the back of the net with just 15 minutes remaining but the linesman rightly ruled him offside.

Just before the end of the chaotic tie Brentford were convinced they should have had a penalty after Ashley Hay was brought down in the box but the assistant claimed the QPR defender got a slight touch on the ball before the collision.

The final whistle then blew on a 0-0 draw which was filled with drama and chances for Brentford’s new signings to gain fitness and impress manager Thomas Frank ahead of their next Premier League clash.