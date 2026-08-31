Neville tells Carrick which signings can 'change the dynamic of Man United's season'

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United got themselves up and running for the 2026/27 Premier League season with an impressive 5-2 home win over Ipswich Town.

A Bruno Fernandes hat-trick inspired United back at Old Trafford and Michael Carrick could still make another signing before the transfer window closes tomorrow.

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Midfield has been the heavy focus for Carrick this summer with over £150M spent to bring in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba as part of a major squad update.

However, defeat on the opening day to Hull City, followed by conceding two goals again up against Ipswich, has revived concerns over United's defence.

After the Ipswich game, former United captain Gary Neville highlighted the need for a new defender to add something to Carrick's options for the months ahead.

"They have got some individually decent defenders, but there isn't a back four there and when it starts to get put under pressure and pick up a couple of injuries during the season, it will let you down. Michael knows that right now.

"If they could get a centre-back and a full-back before the window closes, that will stop problems we know we're going to see.

"Bringing in one or two defenders would change the whole dynamic of United's season."

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickGary NevilleManchester UnitedFootball transfers

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