Neville explains why Man Utd owners INEOS is a win win for the club

Colin Neville of merchant bank Raine Group has spoken about Manchester United’s new investors INEOS.

Neville was one of those who had involvement in the Sir Jim Ratcliffe owned company buying 27.7% of United from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe had to beat out the Qatari royal family, who wanted to buy out United completely.

“They are both winners, and here is why,” said Neville, speaking at the Leaders Week 2024 summit on Wednesday.

“Jim wanted to run the football operations, and he is doing that. The Glazers acknowledged that he brought a lot to the table.

“It was obviously an incredible valuation for the club (around £5bn) and brought primary capital for growth. It solved a lot of challenges that they were facing when we started that process.”