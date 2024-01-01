Neto: Joining Arsenal realising a lifelong dream

Neto says his move to Arsenal is a dream come true.

The 35 year-old Brazilian goalkeeper made the switch from Bournemouth last week.

“I’m really, really happy,” he told arsenal.com. “I’m realising a dream in my life, a dream come true, and I’m really, really happy.

“We always want to go forward, to move forward in our life, it was my objective as well. Always when I receive the opportunities I don’t like to lose the opportunities. So I receive the opportunities, I try to understand everything that’s coming in a positive way and I have to enter the train.”

Neto has played for the likes of Fiorentina, Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona during his career.

“I’m a really lucky person to be fair, I could play in the biggest clubs, huge clubs but I had two dreams as a kid to play football, to play in a football team,” he added. “It was my team in Brazil, where I grew up and became a professional footballer, and also Arsenal. And now I’m realising it! I’m a really lucky person.

“It came from when I was younger, watching the team. Bergkamp, Edu, Gilberto Silva when they won the league, and Thierry Henry. When I was growing up, my generation was watching them giving that unbelievable game, and I always dreamed to play here.

“I had the opportunity to train here a few times in the training ground and I always kept that feeling in my mind, and now I’m realising it!”