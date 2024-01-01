Neto facing longer wait for Arsenal chance

Arsenal will be hoping to get new signing Neto involved in games in the coming weeks.

The shot stopper has yet to make his debut for the team after arriving on deadline day.

Advertisement Advertisement

The keeper is their no.2 behind David Raya, but was not able to play in a recent Carabao Cup match as he was Cup tied.

Per football.london, the Gunners may have to look at Champions League group stages games to give him match time.

Putting Neto into a Premier League game does not appear likely at the moment.

Raya is firmly the no.1 and has been in fantastic form in goal so far this season.