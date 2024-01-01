Tribal Football
Arsenal attacker Trossard "not afraid" of Italy
Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard feels ready with Belgium ahead of facing Italy in the Nations League.

Trossard is full of confidence after a run of goalscoring form with the Gunners.

He told VTM: "There will be pressure on me from the outside to excel here too, but I won't behave differently. I'll just do my thing, that's the only thing you can do.

"But it's true that in a team you have to get used to each other, at club level it's a different story. You have to use training and matches to get used to each other."

But Trossard is not afraid of Italy: "However, we have enough quality. Obviously everyone knows that we do not have the same squad as in 2018, but this comparison must end. Every player has his qualities."

