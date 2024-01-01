Arsenal attacker Trossard "not afraid" of Italy

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard feels ready with Belgium ahead of facing Italy in the Nations League.

Trossard is full of confidence after a run of goalscoring form with the Gunners.

He told VTM: "There will be pressure on me from the outside to excel here too, but I won't behave differently. I'll just do my thing, that's the only thing you can do.

"But it's true that in a team you have to get used to each other, at club level it's a different story. You have to use training and matches to get used to each other."

But Trossard is not afraid of Italy: "However, we have enough quality. Obviously everyone knows that we do not have the same squad as in 2018, but this comparison must end. Every player has his qualities."